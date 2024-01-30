Rahul Gandhi slams UGC proposal, says BJP conspiring to end reservation system

CHENNAI: After TNIE’s report on new draft guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which provided provisions for the de-reservation of university posts for SCs, STs and OBCs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is only interested in snatching away the jobs of the youth.

“Modi government has issued a notification to end SC, ST and OBC reservation in universities. Through this, they are saying you can’t become professors, deans or principals. Only those with Modi’s merit will get jobs. There are around 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts, of which 50% is reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs, while the other 50% is for the general category. When they are not even filling the existing vacancies, how will they bring in new employment for the youth,” Kharge asked.