Realtor's kin receive body after cops assure action against moneylenders

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a realtor, who recently killed himself allegedly over kanthuvatti, agreed to receive his body on Monday after the police assured them of strict action against the moneylenders. Earlier in the day, the family had staged a protest in front of the Kovilpatti RDO office, and dispersed after they were pacified by DSP Venkatesh.

Sources said, Arumuganpandian (45), of Veeravanchinagar, was a realtor and had borrowed money to the tune of Rs 1.34 crore from around 14 people. Since the interest ran in several lakhs, he was unable to repay it and stopped after settling the principal amount. As usurers allegedly tortured him into repaying, Arumugapandian lodged a complaint against them on August 28 and January 25 of 2023, with the Kovilpatti west police, but to no avail. According to sources, the police also insisted that he repay the money since he had promised the same.