Tangedco plans revamp of transformers to meet peak summer demand

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle increased power demand during summer, Tangedco is all set to expand its transformer infrastructure across the state by upgrading existing transformers and also setting up new ones.

The corporation chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni held meetings with directors and chief engineers on Monday in this regard.

A senior official told TNIE, “In the first phase, we will identify transformers near substations to upgrade their capacity. We have already conducted a survey of places where new transformers should be erected. Last year, overloaded distribution transformers and under-voltage pockets throughout the state were identified, and issues were resolved by upgrading 8,905 new distribution transformers.”