Tangedco plans revamp of transformers to meet peak summer demand

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle increased power demand during summer, Tangedco is all set to expand its transformer infrastructure across the state by upgrading existing transformers and also setting up new ones.
The corporation chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni held meetings with directors and chief engineers on Monday in this regard.
A senior official told TNIE, “In the first phase, we will identify transformers near substations to upgrade their capacity. We have already conducted a survey of places where new transformers should be erected. Last year, overloaded distribution transformers and under-voltage pockets throughout the state were identified, and issues were resolved by upgrading 8,905 new distribution transformers.”
Special maintenance works have been carried out all over the state to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all consumers this summer.
Tangedco has also initiated underground cable maintenance work to provide uninterrupted supply and have a safe distribution network, he added.
Another official said, “Anticipating a peak demand of 20,744 MW driven by Lok Sabha election and increasing industrial and domestic consumption, Tangedco acknowledges the pressing issue of overloads. The highest recorded power demand in the state reached 19,347 MW on April 20, 2023. During the previous summer, over 10,000 transformers were repaired.”
However, sources said several repair works in the distribution network are pending due to a lack of materials, including transformers, single-phase meters, cables and the like.