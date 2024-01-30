Thoothukudi traders' association seek Rs 50,000 aid, interest-free loans to revive flood-hit biz

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of Authoor, South Authoor, and Mukkani traders association, led by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai south district president Ravi, demanded that the state government disburse Rs 50,000 each to traders and interest-free loans of one lakh rupees to Rs 10 lakh, in view of the damage wreaked by the overflowing Thamirabarani river in December 2023.

Although the District Industrial Centre (DIC) officials had collected over 400 applications for loans during a loan mela at Authoor on January 10, the proposals have not been taken up. "Bankers requesting for three guarantors, government or private employees holding PAN card and KYC, had left the traders fingers crossed. In this case, the government must provide jobs to children of the affected traders," Ravi said, and noted that while loss of cattle and livestock were considered and an enumeration carried out, loss of livelihood of traders was not considered. If we calculate the loss of material and investment, it would amount to several crores. But we just request for loans ranging from one lakh rupees to Rs 10 lakh to aid traders in restarting their businesses, Ravi added.

S Sheik Abdul Kadar, president of Arampannai panchayat, said in a petition that the village was submerged after the Thamirabarani was breached at seven places. "There is public panic every monsoon due to the possibility of breach. Since the village is located on the river bank, the district administration must construct strong retaining walls," he said.