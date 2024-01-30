Tiruchy corporation mulls special camps for tax collection, stringent action against defaulters

TIRUCHY: In a move to bolster tax collection, the city corporation is contemplating special camps to provide residents avenues for settling pending bills. The corporation has so far collected Rs 165 crore, reflecting a collection rate of roughly 47.69%. Senior officials said they are monitoring tax collection in each zone.
Taking action against defaulters has been a key strategy, with corporation officials anticipating a surge in revenue collection following these measures.
Zonal officials have directed bill collectors and ground officials to act decisively against those disregarding notices.
"We issue daily notices to revenue defaulters, closely monitoring their responses. If residents or commercial entities persist in neglecting notices, we will disconnect water or underground drainage connections. Such actions have been taken against numerous defaulters, and reconnection only occurs after settling pending dues."
"-We are poised to intensify efforts against more revenue defaulters, even considering special camps on holidays to facilitate bill payments," explained a senior zonal officer. Sources said that zonal officials were directed to submit collection details to the commissioner and the mayor daily. Many officials expressed confidence that they would achieve the tax collection target of Rs 346 crore before before the commencement of the next financial year.
"In the case of property tax, of the total of Rs130 crore pending, we have collected Rs 94 crore so far, while in water charges, Rs 21 crore has been collected out of the total Rs 47 crore due. Efforts are underway to expedite revenue collection from other sources, including rent from corporation buildings, with potential measures such as sealing non-compliant shops," an officer said.
The corporation, buoyed by top-level directives for stringent actions against defaulters, aims to surpass 80% collection mark by February. "We request residents to cooperate and pay the pending bills. The on-time payment of bills and taxes will ensure sufficient funds for the various development projects of the city corporation," an assistant commissioner said.
Box Tax Collection so far (in crore)
Target Property tax Rs 94 crore Rs 130 crore UGD charges Rs 8 crore Rs 25 crore Water charges Rs 21 crore Rs 47 crore Revenue from other sources Rs 42 crore Rs 144 crore Total Rs 165 crore Rs 346 crore