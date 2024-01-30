Tiruchy corporation mulls special camps for tax collection, stringent action against defaulters

"-We are poised to intensify efforts against more revenue defaulters, even considering special camps on holidays to facilitate bill payments," explained a senior zonal officer. Sources said that zonal officials were directed to submit collection details to the commissioner and the mayor daily. Many officials expressed confidence that they would achieve the tax collection target of Rs 346 crore before before the commencement of the next financial year.

"In the case of property tax, of the total of Rs130 crore pending, we have collected Rs 94 crore so far, while in water charges, Rs 21 crore has been collected out of the total Rs 47 crore due. Efforts are underway to expedite revenue collection from other sources, including rent from corporation buildings, with potential measures such as sealing non-compliant shops," an officer said.