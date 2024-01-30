TN Governor starts another row, says PM housing scheme not reaching poor

In his post, Ravi had criticised the memorial of Keezhvenmani massacre. He wrote, “A humongous high-cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor.” (sic). Ravi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and news agencies in his post.

In a press statement, Regupathy said, “The governor is suffering from ‘media mania disease’ and seeking publicity by criticising the state government. Governors of all southern states, including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan are engaging in a discreet competition for media attention and acting like state spokespersons of the BJP. If at all Ravi needed any clarification about the scheme, he could have asked the government. Is this right for the governor to criticise the government like an opposition party? I want to know on what basis he is alleging corruption in the PM’s scheme.”