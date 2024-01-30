TN Minister Balaji’s latest petition is only to halt trial, says ED

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has blamed Minister V Senthil Balaji, facing charges of money laundering, of recently filing a plea with a motive to halt trial in the case.
The agency submitted a counter-affidavit filed by deputy director of ED Karthik Dasari at the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases in response to Balaji’s petition seeking to defer the trial in the money laundering case till the probe in the cash-for-jobs case is completed by CCB of Greater Chennai Police.
“The sole motive of the accused in filing the present petition is only to halt the trial proceedings and it amounts to gross abuse of process of law,” the agency said, seeking the court to reject his petition.
Referring to Senthil Balaji’s submission that the trial in the money laundering case be deferred since the special court for MP/MLA cases has not taken cognizance of the alleged predicate/scheduled offence till date and the agency has not identified the proceeds of crime, the ED said such a reason for deferment of proceedings is ‘legally unsustainable’ and the pendency of trial of predicate offence has no bearing on the trial of the PMLA case.
Citing an amendment made to section 44 of PMLA, the agency said as per the amended provision, it sets out that the trial for the offence of money laundering is an independent offence which is governed by its provisions and it need not be interfered with by the trial of the scheduled offence.
Meanwhile, judge of the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases S Alli extended the judicial custody of Balaji till January 31.