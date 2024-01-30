TN Minister Balaji’s latest petition is only to halt trial, says ED

“The sole motive of the accused in filing the present petition is only to halt the trial proceedings and it amounts to gross abuse of process of law,” the agency said, seeking the court to reject his petition.

Referring to Senthil Balaji’s submission that the trial in the money laundering case be deferred since the special court for MP/MLA cases has not taken cognizance of the alleged predicate/scheduled offence till date and the agency has not identified the proceeds of crime, the ED said such a reason for deferment of proceedings is ‘legally unsustainable’ and the pendency of trial of predicate offence has no bearing on the trial of the PMLA case.