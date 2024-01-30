TN’s receipts, expenditures yet to be tallied by Accountant General’s office

CHENNAI: A total of Rs 33,727.71 crore and Rs 30,547 crore for receipts and expenditures respectively of the state government for the year 2023-2024 is yet to be reconciled by the chief controlling officers of the Principal Accountant General’s (AG) office. According to official sources, the percentage of non-reconciliation for receipts and payments works out to 37.95% and 19.54% each on the total amount due for reconciliation.

The Tamil Nadu Budget manual’s para 128 stipulates reconciliation of the amount spent by the state departments with that of figures compiled by the AG’s office, about expenditure and receipts.