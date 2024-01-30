TN’s receipts, expenditures yet to be tallied by Accountant General’s office

CHENNAI: A total of Rs 33,727.71 crore and Rs 30,547 crore for receipts and expenditures respectively of the state government for the year 2023-2024 is yet to be reconciled by the chief controlling officers of the Principal Accountant General’s (AG) office. According to official sources, the percentage of non-reconciliation for receipts and payments works out to 37.95% and 19.54% each on the total amount due for reconciliation.
The Tamil Nadu Budget manual’s para 128 stipulates reconciliation of the amount spent by the state departments with that of figures compiled by the AG’s office, about expenditure and receipts.
This has to be done by the respective departments every month and a reconciliation certificate has to be furnished to the AG’s office,
This would facilitate the chief controlling officer to effectively monitor expenditure and revenue leakages, if any, against the Budget allocation or estimates.
Under the Tamil Nadu Financial Code Volume 1, a utilisation certificate is to be sent to the accountant general for the expenditures incurred under grants-in-aid.
A utilisation certificate is a document used to certify that a particular loan or grant has been used for its intended purpose.
Essentially, it is a way to ensure that the funds provided by a lender or donor have been used correctly and have not been misused in any way As of now, 103 utilisation certificates amounting to Rs 1,273.92 crore are due as of January 2024.
It is learnt that the deputy accountant general of the AG’s office will conduct workshops on January 30 and 31 for pending reconciliation certificates, to achieve 100% reconciliation and submission of utlisation certificates.
