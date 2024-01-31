10,759 girls benefit under Pudhumai Penn scheme in Krishnagiri: TN Minister

KRUSHNAGIRI: As many as 10, 759 girl students in Krishnagiri district are benefitting under ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, the state government gives Rs 1,000 every month to every girl student who pursues college education. Speaking in a Pudhumai Penn programme at the colletorate, the minister recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin is also supporting working women by establishing working women’s hostels at various districts.