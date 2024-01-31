10,759 girls benefit under Pudhumai Penn scheme in Krishnagiri: TN Minister

KRUSHNAGIRI: As many as 10, 759 girl students in Krishnagiri district are benefitting under ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday.
Under the scheme, the state government gives Rs 1,000 every month to every girl student who pursues college education. Speaking in a Pudhumai Penn programme at the colletorate, the minister recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin is also supporting working women by establishing working women’s hostels at various districts.
As part of the programme, Sakkarapani distributed Rs 2. 89 crore worth welfare schemes to 624 beneficiaries from the departments of horticulture and differently abled welfare department. Also, 470 bicycles worth Rs 19. 34 lakh distributed to government higher secondary school students of Mathur, Samalpatti, Athikanur.
District collector KM Sarayu, Hosur MLA Y Prakaash, Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan, Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar, were among those who were present.