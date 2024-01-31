50 Olive Ridley turtles wash ashore dead in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: The carcass of over 50 Olive Ridley turtles bearing gruesome injuries were found ashore along Pattinacherry of TR Pattinam in Karaikal over the past three days. The turtles are suspected to have been killed due to unsustainable fishing practices when they were swimming towards the shore for nesting.

Karaikal Deputy Conservator of Forests N Viji inspected the carcasses on Monday. Each carcass weighed around 40kg and measured around 75cm.

While the injuries indicate impact from mechanised boat propellers, trawl nets and abandoned ghost nets, officials said the findings can be confirmed only after postmortem examination and lab analyses.