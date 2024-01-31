Appoint allied healthcare panel chairman in two months: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to appoint chairman and members for State Allied Healthcare Council within two months.
Justice SM Subramaniam recently passed the orders on the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Medical Laboratories Association seeking a direction to the government to constitute the council as mandated by National Commission for Allied Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.
He directed the council to hold periodical inspections in laboratories across the state and ensure qualified technicians and staff work there. The judge also told the council to take immediate action in case of illegalities, violations and offences.
He noted National Commission for Allied Healthcare Professions Act mandates every state government to constitute the state council within six months from the enforcement of the Act. However, the state government had taken three years, the judge noted.
When the state government boasts of championing in healthcare facilities, it is expected to effectively monitor and control such paramedical and clinical establishments by enforcing the Act scrupulously, the judge said in the order.
He recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan that the rules were already framed by issuing a notification on December 15, 2023 and the council will start functioning soon.