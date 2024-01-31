Artistes pay homage to Saint Thiyagaraja at Tiruvaiyaru

THANJAVUR: Musicians from across the country descended on Tiruvaiyaru in the district on Tuesday to pay homage to Saint Thiyagaraja, one among those regarded the trinity of Carnatic music, by rendering the ‘pancharatna kritis’ -- the five gems of Thiyagaraja’s compositions -- as an ensemble.

The main function of the 177th annual aradhana festival, ‘aradhanai’ commemorating the saint’s death anniversary commenced with the ‘unchavrithi’ bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi in Tiruvaiyaru where the saint composer lived. The musicians carried the decorated idol of Thiyagaraja to the ashramam complex.