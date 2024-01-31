Buses from Kilambakkam to central, northern districts in TN see just 50% occupancy on Day 1

CHENNAI: TNSTC mofussil buses bound for central and northern districts had moderate occupancy on the first day after their operations were shifted from CMBT to KCBT, Kilambakkam and MMBT. According to sources, the buses had 40-50% occupancy. Meanwhile, GST and Vandalur-Kelambakkam roads witnessed heavy traffic during rush hours.
A total of 710 services bound for Tiruchy, Salem, Virudhachalam, Kallakuruchi, Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Neyveli, Cuddalore and other places started operations from KCBT and 160 from MMBT. However, arterial inner ring road and intersections at KK Nagar and Ashok Nagar witnessed less traffic.
As a result, vehicular congestion significantly reduced on Kodambakkam high road. However, vehicles on the Vandalur-Kilambakkam road were caught in heavy traffic during rush hours and commuters said they spent nearly 90 minutes to reach KCBT.
“MTC services are being operated to Tambaram and Guindy every two to three minutes. For the benefit of people residing in the northern parts of Chennai city, 20% of TNSTC services have been shifted to MMBT. Depending on the patronage, routes will be rationalised,” Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said.
Helpline
Commuters who need assistance can contact the toll-free helpline 149. For queries related to shuttle service, CMDA can be contacted on 7845700557 / 7845727920. For general assistance, call on 7845740924 / 7845764345.