CCMC stops real estate firm from encroaching road in TVS Nagar

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday stopped a real estate and property firm from encroaching a public road in TVS Nagar in Ward 16 of the West zone for allegedly building a compound wall for its gated co,unity project. The action was taken based on complaints lodged by residents of ward 16.

There are over 1,000 residential units in the Saj Garden, Jayalakshmi Garden, Ganapathy Garden, Tharun Garden, KR Nagar Garden, Abbas Garden and Periyanna Nagar in the TVS Nagar in Ward 16. The residents allege they are facing water supply problems for a long time.

M Naseer, assistant conservator of forest (Retd) and a resident of the area told TNIE that CCMC officials have been demanding Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 from each household to fixing water leakage and pressure issues.