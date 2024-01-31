CCMC stops real estate firm from encroaching road in TVS Nagar

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday stopped a real estate and property firm from encroaching a public road in TVS Nagar in Ward 16 of the West zone for allegedly building a compound wall for its gated co,unity project. The action was taken based on complaints lodged by residents of ward 16.
There are over 1,000 residential units in the Saj Garden, Jayalakshmi Garden, Ganapathy Garden, Tharun Garden, KR Nagar Garden, Abbas Garden and Periyanna Nagar in the TVS Nagar in Ward 16. The residents allege they are facing water supply problems for a long time.
M Naseer, assistant conservator of forest (Retd) and a resident of the area told TNIE that CCMC officials have been demanding Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 from each household to fixing water leakage and pressure issues.
“Drinking water is supplied to our area once in two weeks. Due to the water shortage issues, a majority of the people here have been buying water in tanker trucks. The officials have not taken any steps to address the issue, and are giving silly reasons,” he added.
Naseer also complained that a popular real estate firm was trying to encroach the 60 ft wide Periyanna Nagar-Abbas Garden link road. The firm is trying to build a compound wall across the road to form a gated community and sell housing plots in the area, he alleged.
When inquired about it, ward 16 assistant engineer and west zone assistant town planning officer (in-charge) CS Rajesh Venugopal told TNIE, “We shall bear all expenses and fix the pipelines if there are issues in the main line or common pipeline.
But if the residents are having issues with individual connections, then they need to spend money from their pockets to fix the issues and restore the road after cutting it for repair work. For restoring the road, they can avail a challan from the civic body and for pipeline repair works, they can talk with the licensed plumbers and get one from them.”
As far as the encroachment is concerned, the private firm’s attempt to build compound walls across the public road was stopped by the officials after CCMC was alerted about the matter, added the official.
On Monday, over 15 residents from the ward met with Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and filed their complaints against the civic body officials and the real estate firm.