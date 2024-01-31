CM Stalin courts Spanish investment, highlights cultural ties with Tamil Nadu at Madrid event

CHENNAI: While wooing the Spanish businessmen to invest in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin outlined the similarities between Spanish language and Tamil, and the popular bullfighting sport in the European nation and jallikattu in the state.

At ‘Tamil Nadu Investors First Port of Call’ event in Madrid, the chief minister welcomed the guest in Spanish before switching his language to Tamil. He told the gathering he was visiting Spain for the first time and was charmed by its beauty.

Taking pride in Tamil language and jallikattu, the chief minister said the Spanish language is the second largest language in the world and Spain is a land of bull tamers.

Inviting the Spaniards to visit the jallikattu stadium in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “Spain and Tamil Nadu have a great similarity in conducting bull sport. Bullfighting is the national sport of Spain while jallikattu is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, and is a symbol of its culture.”