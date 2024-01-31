DMK invites MDMK, Left for seat talks ahead of LS polls

CHENNAI: Following the first round of seat-sharing talks held with TNCC, the ruling DMK has invited other alliance partners CPI, CPM and MDMK for talks in the first week of February.

According to sources, the CPI has been invited for talks on Saturday morning while the CPM and the MDMK have been invited on Sunday. Leaders of all alliance parties have expressed optimism that the talks would go smoothly since the tie-up has been functioning for the last six years.