Financial fraud in cinematographers association: Madras HC summons four officials

The order was passed on a contempt of court petition filed by Kayal Ilavarasu, film actor and general secretary of the cinematographers association seeking action against the police for disobeying an earlier order of the court passed in 2022 directing them to complete the investigation in four months.

The judge flayed the police concerned of sleeping on the complaint lodged in 2016 and FIR was registered only in 2018 after a court direction. The court had once again issued a direction to file the final report in 2022. However, only after the contempt of court petition was filed, the police submitted that the final report was filed on December 13, 2023.

“It was kept pending for five years. All of a sudden inquiry was held for just 40 minutes and statements were recorded. Next day, the final report was filed,” the judge wondered.