IIT-Madras gets Rs 110 crore from alumnus to establish AI institute

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) revealed on Tuesday that it has received a significant endowment of Rs 110 crore from alumnus Sunil Wadhwani. The figure is one of the largest from an alumnus in India, the endowment will be utilised to establish the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI at the institute. Sunil Wadhwani, the co-founder of IGATE and Mastech Digital, has signed an MoU to this effect with V Kamakoti, the IIT-M’s director.

Highlighting the need for such a school, director Kamakoti said, “With the advent of Industry 4.0, wherein AI and Data Science are the main movers, the need for a school for Data Science and AI is critical. "