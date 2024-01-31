Kalai Thiruvizha: Over 1,000 winners honoured during prize ceremony

CHENNAI: A total of 1,418 government school students, who had won various competitions held as part of the state-level Kalai Thiruvizha (Art Festival), were honoured during a ceremony held at Anna Centenary Library on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, one student each from classes 6-8, classes 9-10, and classes 11-12, who had won the highest number of competitions was given the title 'Kalaiarasan'/'Kalaiarasi'.