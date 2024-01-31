Longwood Shola, Karaivetti sanctuary in Tamil Nadu recognised as Ramsar sites, tally increases to 16

CHENNAI: Two more wetlands from Tamil Nadu have been added to the Ramsar list taking the total tally to 16, which is the highest in India. Longwood Shola reserve forest in Nilgiris and Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur are the new additions. This comes on the eve of World Wetland Day, which is observed on February 2.

The State government has sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Longwood and Karaivetti, which were accepted by the Union environment ministry and Ramsar Secretariat. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Musonda Mumba, the Secretary General of Ramsar Convention who handed over the certificates of the two Tamil Nadu sites along with three others in Karnataka.

With the addition of these five wetlands to the list of wetlands of international importance, the total area covered under Ramsar sites is now 1.33 million hectares, which is an increase of 5,523.87 ha from the existing area (of 1.327 million ha). Tamil Nadu continues to have the maximum number of Ramsar sites (16 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites). In a social media post, Chief Minister MK Stalin credited the Dravidian model for its success and said it was a great testament to his government's relentless efforts in environmental conservation.