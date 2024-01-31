Longwood Shola, Karaivetti sanctuary in Tamil Nadu recognised as Ramsar sites, tally increases to 16
CHENNAI: Two more wetlands from Tamil Nadu have been added to the Ramsar list taking the total tally to 16, which is the highest in India. Longwood Shola reserve forest in Nilgiris and Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur are the new additions. This comes on the eve of World Wetland Day, which is observed on February 2.
The State government has sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Longwood and Karaivetti, which were accepted by the Union environment ministry and Ramsar Secretariat. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Musonda Mumba, the Secretary General of Ramsar Convention who handed over the certificates of the two Tamil Nadu sites along with three others in Karnataka.
With the addition of these five wetlands to the list of wetlands of international importance, the total area covered under Ramsar sites is now 1.33 million hectares, which is an increase of 5,523.87 ha from the existing area (of 1.327 million ha). Tamil Nadu continues to have the maximum number of Ramsar sites (16 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites). In a social media post, Chief Minister MK Stalin credited the Dravidian model for its success and said it was a great testament to his government's relentless efforts in environmental conservation.
"Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, told TNIE: "Longwood Shola reserve forest covering an area of 116 hectares is the lone surviving mountain and urban shola in the State and among very few in India. This recognition is significant and opens up new opportunities for hill wetlands conservation. The department has undertaken the task of preparing the Integrated Management Plans for all its Ramsar sites in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India."
How does this help?
Wetlands play a critical role in enhancing human lives, besides offering ecological services and supporting several endemic species. Protecting and conserving them is pivotal. For instance, the Longwood Shola wetland is a major water source for Kotagiri and supplies water to 18 villages downstream. It is a habitat for the globally endangered Black-chinned Nilgiri Laughing thrush, Nilgiri Blue Robin and vulnerable Nilgiri wood pigeon. As many as 14 out of 26 endemic bird species of the Western Ghats are found in this wetland.
Likewise, Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary spanning 453.72 ha is one of the largest inland wetlands of Tamil Nadu., and is a significant source of groundwater recharge for the area. Water from the wetland is utilised by the villagers for cultivating agricultural crops such as paddy, sugar cane, cotton, corn, and split red gram. Karaivetti has one of the largest congregations of waterbirds in Tamil Nadu.
Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority, told TNIE, "For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Integrated Management Plans are being prepared for wetlands. We have finalised the tenders and work is being assigned to the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and National History (SACON). They will be ready in 6 months. The plans set a roadmap for catchment conservation, water management, biodiversity conservation and livelihood improvement. Local communities will be involved in a big way."
This year, the Union environment ministry in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, is organising the national World Wetlands Day event at Sirpur Lake, Indore.