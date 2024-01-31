Man takes life at workplace in TN, blames seniors

SALEM: A man died by suicide at his workplace in Attur on Monday. He blamed his superiors and workload for taking such a step. The deceased was identified as P Rahul (27), a resident of Narasingapuram in Attur.

Police said, “Rahul was working as a supervisor in a goods supply department of a private e-commerce company for the past seven years and it is alleged that he has been facing a lot workload for the past few days. However, on Monday he sent a voice message to his friends and co-workers on WhatsApp blaming three of his superiors including a woman and hung himself in his office. Though his co-workers rushed to the spot immediately and took him to the hospital, doctors declared that he was dead on arrival.”