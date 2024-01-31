Man takes life at workplace in TN, blames seniors

SALEM: A man died by suicide at his workplace in Attur on Monday. He blamed his superiors and workload for taking such a step. The deceased was identified as P Rahul (27), a resident of Narasingapuram in Attur.
Police said, “Rahul was working as a supervisor in a goods supply department of a private e-commerce company for the past seven years and it is alleged that he has been facing a lot workload for the past few days. However, on Monday he sent a voice message to his friends and co-workers on WhatsApp blaming three of his superiors including a woman and hung himself in his office. Though his co-workers rushed to the spot immediately and took him to the hospital, doctors declared that he was dead on arrival.”
Police added, “During inquiry, Rahul had allegedly not paid Rs 2 lakh that he had collected from customers to the company. Due to this, his superiors urged him to pay the amount. At the same time, we are also inquiring from his superiors whether he had a lot of workload.”
The video of Rahul’s death and his voice messages are going viral on social media platforms.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline)