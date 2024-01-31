Over 50,000 teachers, govt employees protest in TN demanding old pension scheme, other benefits

CHENNAI: More than 50,000 members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (JACTO-GEO) staged demonstrations across Tamil Nadu, calling for the state government to bring back the old pension scheme, fill up the 3.5 lakh vacancies in government departments and bring back the periodical surrender of earned leaves which was suspended back in 2020, among other demands. In Chennai, the protest took place at Nungambakkam.
According to JACTO-GEO’s protest action plan, the office-bearers will meet various political leaders from February 5 to 9 to garner support.
This will be followed by district-level preparatory conferences for the strike on February 10. Subsequently, a one-day strike will take place on February 15, followed by an indefinite strike from February 25.