Puducherry govt releases vehicle scrapping policy

Transport Department officials have also disclosed plans to establish Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) across the union territory and these facilities will be responsible for dismantling and scrapping operations.

The private vehicle owners participating in the scheme will be offered a tax exemption of 25% for non-transport vehicles and 15% for transport vehicles. Upon surrendering their vehicles to RVSFs, owners will receive a certificate of deposit, which can be used to avail of the tax benefit for five years.

The government has allocated Rs 2 crore for incentivizing vehicle owners in the first year. The owners will also receive scrap value equivalent to 4-6% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price.