PWD proposes Rs 154-crore plan to desilt Thirumoorthy dam

TIRUPPUR: The Public Works Department (PWD) has sent a proposal to the state government to desilt the Thirumoorthy dam in Udumalaipet at a cost of Rs 154-crore. The 60-ft deep dam was constructed in 1966 and has a capacity to store 1,755 Mcft of water. Currently, the water level is at 48.55-ft and storage is 1274 Mcft (as of January 30, 2024).

Speaking to TNIE, executive engineer - water resource organisation (WRO) -PWD A Mahendran said, “Since the dam has been never been desilted, we prepared a proposal to desilt it at Rs 154 crore and sent it to the government for approval. Also, we have allowed farmers to collect vandal (silt) from the dam free of cost. I believe around 3.71 lakh cubic feet of vandal sand can be be taken by farmers.”