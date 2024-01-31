Seven years on, Rs 16-crore river bridge yet to ‘bridge’ Ariyalur, Cuddalore districts in TN

They demand the authorities concerned to complete it at the earliest. Over 300 families residing at Kottaikkadu in Sendurai block of the district and those in over 15 neighbouring villages, including Alathiyur, Thetheri, Adhanakurichi and Pudupalayam, have to cross the river to reach places like Pennadam, Thittakudi and Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district to access shops, educational institutions, hospitals and banks.

While a causeway came up over the waterbody a few years ago, it was damaged by the monsoon rain over the past few years, rendering it unusable. As a result, locals had few options - particularly during the monsoon when the river runs with water - but to take a circuitous route of about 10 kilometres to reach places like Pennadam and Virudhachalam via Ganapathikurichi and Murugankudi.