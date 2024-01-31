Seven years on, Rs 16-crore river bridge yet to ‘bridge’ Ariyalur, Cuddalore districts in TN

ARIYALUR: The construction of a bridge across River Vellaru connecting Kottaikkadu in the district and Soundaracholapuram in Cuddalore, which resumed after a delay of around two years, continues progressing slowly, alleging residents.
They demand the authorities concerned to complete it at the earliest. Over 300 families residing at Kottaikkadu in Sendurai block of the district and those in over 15 neighbouring villages, including Alathiyur, Thetheri, Adhanakurichi and Pudupalayam, have to cross the river to reach places like Pennadam, Thittakudi and Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district to access shops, educational institutions, hospitals and banks.
While a causeway came up over the waterbody a few years ago, it was damaged by the monsoon rain over the past few years, rendering it unusable. As a result, locals had few options - particularly during the monsoon when the river runs with water - but to take a circuitous route of about 10 kilometres to reach places like Pennadam and Virudhachalam via Ganapathikurichi and Murugankudi.
In 2017, the then AIADMK government commenced work on a bridge over the river connecting the two districts at a cost of Rs 11.5 crore. Save for work on the bridge gradient, the structure was completed by the state Highways 2020, officials said.
Following a period of inactivity spanning over a year, a further allocation of Rs 5 crore was made towards the completion of the bridge. The work, however, has been progressing at snail’s pace since due to an inadequate number of workers, sources said. M Gnanamoorthy, who has led protests demanding completion of the bridge, said, “We are frustrated by the delay in the structure’s completion. People are forced to move through the riverbed to reach their destination which is unsafe, especially at night.”
K Velpandi, a farmer from Pudupalayam said, “Before the bridge's construction, we used to take our produce to Cuddalore through the sand causeway across the river. The causeway, however, gets submerged whenever it rains.”
When contacted, an official from Thanjavur Project Wing of the state highways department told TNIE, “The bridge work was suspended due to financial constraints. Work for its completion is going on properly.”