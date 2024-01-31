TN Governor, CM pay tribute to Gandhi on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary.

“Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future,” Ravi was quoted as saying on the official Raj Bhavan handle on X.