TN Governor, CM pay tribute to Gandhi on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary.
“Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future,” Ravi was quoted as saying on the official Raj Bhavan handle on X.
Stalin, currently in Spain, said, “Today is the day when an ideology opposed to pluralism in the country killed Gandhi, who desired truth, peace and communal harmony. That anti-human mob could only take away Gandhi’s life but not the brotherhood that he sowed among us.”
Ministers and DMK leaders, led by the party’s youth wing secretary and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a communal harmony pledge.
Ravi and ministers MP Saminathan, PK Sekarbabu, GCC Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s portrait at Egmore government museum. Government employees took a pledge of religious harmony at their offices.
(With inputs from agencies)