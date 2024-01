CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to constitute a state commission with quasi-judicial powers for protecting the rights of LGBTQIA+ community, to investigate complaints, and to enforce laws and schemes meant for their welfare. The draft also proposes to provide horizontal reservation in education and employment for transgender and intersex persons.

The proposal was part of the draft Tamil Nadu Sexual and Gender Minorities (LGBTQIA+) policy submitted before Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Monday.