TNPSC issues notification for filling 6,244 posts through Group IV exam

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of job aspirants, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday released a notification for the recruitment of 6,244 positions across various group IV categories. This marks the first time that roles such as forest watcher, forest guard and milk recorder are to be filled through exams conducted by the commission.

Until now, these were filled by the respective departments through compassionate grounds and departmental recruitment giving preference to locals.

The last TNPSC group IV exam took place in July 2022, filling 10,178 positions. Job seekers expressed disappointment over the limited number of vacancies announced despite no exam being held last year.

Under the group IV category, positions such as VAO, junior assistant, typists, junior inspector of cooperative societies, bill collector and others are included with the examination scheduled for June 9.