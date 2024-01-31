UGMEB issues show cause notice to Madurai Medical College

MADURAI: The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) served a show-cause notice to Madurai Medical College for non-compliance of directions issued by the commission. In the notice issued on January 23, UGMEB Director Shambhu Sharan Kumar said that in spite of repeated directions via circular, guidelines, public notice among others, the college has failed to abide by the provisions of Minimum Standard Requirement (MSR) 2023. The college has been directed to provide an explanation within 15 days.
Under the provision to the guidelines 3.L of MSR 2023 ,all medical colleges should install Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) to be linked to the command and control centre of NMC.
AEBAS of the required staff (faculty, residents and supporting staff), preferably along with face linked recognition, should be made available to NMC as well as on the college website in the form of a daily attendance dashboard. Further, as per clause 3.2 of MSR 2023 guidelines, at least 75% attendance of all faculty and senior resident doctors is mandatory, the notice read.
Further, as per the notice, the college did not abide by the guidelines even after it was provided with a year time to fulfil the required attendance of faculties as per the staff requirements in MSR, 2023.
"It has been observed that the attendance report of faculty and resident doctors obtained from AEBAS record data, pursuant to the circular dated October 18, 2022, found that the college is deficient of required attendance even in accordance with provisions of MSR, 2020. Madurai Medical college has failed to meet the required faculty requirement (MSR 2020) for the existing MBBS Course being run-in the college for 2023-24. This has been viewed seriously by the competent authority," it read.
Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education J Sangumani said that due to network issues, Madurai Medical College has failed to follow the directions. "Now, the college has been asked to sort out the issues. Soon, we will issue an explanation. This issue will not affect the number of UG seats in the college," he added.