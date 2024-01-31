UGMEB issues show cause notice to Madurai Medical College

"It has been observed that the attendance report of faculty and resident doctors obtained from AEBAS record data, pursuant to the circular dated October 18, 2022, found that the college is deficient of required attendance even in accordance with provisions of MSR, 2020. Madurai Medical college has failed to meet the required faculty requirement (MSR 2020) for the existing MBBS Course being run-in the college for 2023-24. This has been viewed seriously by the competent authority," it read.



Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education J Sangumani said that due to network issues, Madurai Medical College has failed to follow the directions. "Now, the college has been asked to sort out the issues. Soon, we will issue an explanation. This issue will not affect the number of UG seats in the college," he added.