Wind energy likely to light up Konalaru Kudil in TN soon

COIMBATORE: The forest department with the help of TANGEDCO, will soon explore the possibility of installing a windmill to give power supply to Konalaru Kudil, the camp of Anti Poaching Watchers (APW), situated at Akkamalai grass hills near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Konalaru Kudil is a roof-tiled building spread over seven cents which is used as an Anti Poaching Watchers camp (APW) where the field level staff stay during their patrol duty. Though the building was constructed during the British period, it does not have regular power supply till date. Solar power is used at the kudil, but it is not effective, sources said.

A senior forest official of ATR told TNIE, “Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and Forest, Tamil Nadu, visited Akkamalai grass hills, which is habitat for the Nilgiri Tahr, a few days ago and checked the feasibility for the project.