Gang waylays AIADMK functionary in Cuddalore, hacks him to death

CUDDALORE: An AIADMK functionary and former councillor was hacked to death by a gang in Cuddalore on Saturday night, creating tension in the area.

According to police, D Pushpanathan (45) of Aalai Colony in Vandipalayam was an AIADMK district representative and former member of Cuddalore municipality. He was also involved in real estate and meat businesses. On Saturday night, he was riding his bike on Surasamharam Street when a few bike-borne persons carrying machetes waylaid him.

Pushpanathan abandoned his bike and started running, but the gang gave him a chase, hacked him to death and fled. People who were on the road ran helter-skelter in panic. Police sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy.

Relatives and supporters of Pushpanathan gathered in front of the hospital and blocked the road on Sunday seeking immediate action in the case. Police officials, led by Cuddalore Sub-Division DSP M Prabhu pacified them. The body was then sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy.

According to police, initial inquiry suggested enmity over meat business to be the reason behind the murder. “We have detained three suspects and are questioning them,” Prabhu told TNIE.

Relatives stage protest

Relatives and supporters of Pushpanathan gathered in front of the government hospital and blocked the road on Sunday seeking immediate action in the case. Police officials, led by Cuddalore Sub-Division DSP M Prabhu pacified them.