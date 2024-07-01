How a YouTuber set up shop at Chennai airport to help gold smugglers

CHENNAI: Mohammed Sabir Ali, the owner of the retail shop Airhub at Chennai international airport, which was allegedly a front for a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate, was funded by a member of the syndicate living in Abu Dhabi as he did not have the financial wherewithal to pay Rs 70 lakh as deposit for getting the lease, sources said quoting the investigation by the customs department.

Customs has already arrested Sabir Ali and seven of his employees after finding that they had helped smuggle 267 kg gold worth Rs 167 crore in a span of two months through the shop located in the airport’s departure lounge.

Airhub had obtained the contract from Vidvedaa PRG, the authorised concessionaire for leasing out retail spaces in Chennai airport. A source at Vidvedaa said that they have terminated their agreement with Airhub immediately after the smuggling racket came to light.

Ali and seven of his employees were recruited and trained by the syndicate to smuggle gold given by transit passengers to receivers outside the airport. The shop sells toys, souvenirs and bags.

Sources said that Ali, who is 29-years-old and lives in Chennai, was contacted by the syndicate through his YouTube channel (shoppingboyz) to act as their front for gold smuggling. It was the syndicate which floated the idea of him opening a retail shop, after they had obtained details of prominent advertisements put out by Vidvedaa PRG on billboards.