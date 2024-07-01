Justice Murugesan committee submits State Education Policy to CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: The state education policy (SEP) submitted by the Justice Murugesan committee on Monday to Chief Minister MK Stalin recommends that no entrance examination should be conducted for enrolment in any higher education courses.

The SEP says only consolidated marks obtained both in class 11 and class 12 Board examinations should be the basis for admission to all courses in Higher Education.

"Entrance Examination of any kind for admission to all higher education courses are not acceptable," says the SEP report.

It further mentions that formal schooling in the state will begin only at Class 1 in all institutions on completion of 5 years of children as on 31st July of the academic year. Notably, the National education policy mentions six years as the entry age in schools.

The SEP bats for 1% reservation in higher education for children who have lost both parents.

The SEP also says that the present three-year undergraduate and two-year post graduate programmes shall continue. However, it also allows four year bachelor's programe with add-on faculty, infrastructure.

It also objected to the multiple Entry and Multiple Exit system (MEME), which is recommended in NEP. The SEP says it will do more harm than promoting higher education and is contrary to the concept of university education.