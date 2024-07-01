Lift ban on toddy tapping in TN, allow sale like in Kerala: Farmers

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the hooch tragedy at Kallakurichi which has claimed over 60 lives, farmers associations in western districts appealed to the state government to lift the ban on production and sale of toddy in Tamil Nadu.

S Nallasamy, field coordinator of Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement said, “Toddy sale and consumption are banned in Tamil Nadu for more than three decades. The ban has affected farmers as well as consumers. The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is an example.

For a long time, we have been demanding that the ban on toddy should be lifted. Even though complete prohibition is imposed in Bihar, the government lifted the ban on toddy nine years ago after an appeal by our movement.”

“The Tamil Nadu government is providing low-quality liquor through Tasmac. The government is firm in its stand to continue sale of IMFL through Tasmac, minding only the revenue and so has banned toddy even though it is part of food,” he further said, and urged the state government to allow toddy sale as is done in Kerala.

A Rajendran, vice-president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “For more than two decades, several farmers’ associations including us have been demanding the government to allow sale and consumption of toddy for the benefit of farmers. If the government permits, hooch deaths would be prevented. Farmers would sell toddy in their fields itself.”

Stressing the demand, farmers have been staging protests in Sultanpettai, Pollachi, Avinashi and Senjerimalai in Coimbatore and in Tiruppur district in the last two weeks.