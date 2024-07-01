Off the cuff: Empty actions

Following the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, police across the state have been steadfast in nabbing dealers and sellers of illicit liquor. In Villupuram, the district police have launched a special investigation to arrest drug and hooch dealers and as a part of it, a team led by the SP conducted a raid in GRP Street Villupuram on Thursday. However, residents and the public allege that the raid was conducted for namesake and that the police barely searched the streets as the persons who sell hooch in the area were not apprehended.

Blame game

Several ministerial staff in the health department received a bolt from the blue when they recently learnt that four vacancies — two in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, one in Kadayanallur GH, and another in Sankarankovil GH – were filled without conducting counselling. This comes even as hundreds of ministerial staff stationed in northern districts of Tamil Nadu have been waiting for decades to receive a transfer to their native districts. When some demanded an explanation for skipping the transfer counselling, the health officials said the posting recommendation came from the minister’s office. Another person privy to the process said the officials might have received kickbacks for the transfers and are now conveniently shifting the blame onto the minister.

Graft shift

Once an honest official of the Customs Commissionerate in Tiruchy International Airport, the sleuth is now allegedly taking bribes of between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, he used to warn of legal actions against customs superintendents and inspectors who support gold smuggling. However, two months ago, he got confidential information that he was going to be transferred to another place. After this, he started asking for shares in the bribe collected by superintendents and inspectors and started allowing gold smuggling. He won’t even let officers bring their phones inside his office, to avoid getting recorded.

(Contributed by Thinakaran Rajamani, Krithika Srinivasan, P Thiruselvam; compiled by Sneha Joseph)