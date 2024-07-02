Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras HC initiaties suo motu case, says SC/STs forced to brew liquor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated a suo motu case regarding the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed the lives of over 60 people, with several others under treatment in different hospitals.

A division bench comprising of Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan on Monday initiated the suo motu case after ‘taking into account the shocking revelations’ made by Senior Advocate K R Tamilmani in his television interviews on the incident.

Clarifying that it was not addressing the ‘political fight’ over the issue, the bench noted that its primary concern was the need to ‘reform’ the people living in and around Kalvarayan Hills and to safeguard their ‘constitutional rights.’ “Our endeavour is to protect their educational rights, economic status, and other fundamental needs,” the bench said.

Referring to the economic underdevelopment of the people living in the villages of Kalvarayan Hills, predominantly inhabited by persons belonging to SC and ST communities, the bench said, “Due to economic backwardness and unemployment, the people residing in these areas are being forced to manufacture illicit liquor for their livelihood.”

The tragedy took place despite prohibition being enforced in the state, leading to loss of lives, with the worst-affected coming from the ‘vulnerable sections of society,’ thereby ‘warranting immediate action,’ the bench stated.

Saying that it is the state’s role to contemplate measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, the bench said, “The court would like to bring to the fore the plight of people who are pushed into the business of illicit liquor manufacturing.”