Madurai college denies admission to boy with intellectual disability

MADURAI: A mentally challenged student was denied admission at a private college in Usilampatti, following which his father submitted a petition with the District Collector MS Sangeetha, on Monday.

Hariraman, an intellectually disabled boy from Kongapatti, had completed class 12 at a private school. While he took the help of a scribe to give the examinations, he was given an exemption from writing the English papers by the school education department.

On the grievance day meeting, R Raman, father of the student, submitted a petition that said, "The college denied Hariraman admission to BA Political Science, citing that he had not attended the English examinations."

Raman alleged that he had submitted a complaint with the Madurai Kamaraj University dean and the chief educational officer, but to no avail.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer K Karthika said that she cannot interfere in the issue as the student has completed class 12.

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, A Gunasekaran, assured to look into the issue, and the department of higher education provided guidelines for admitting disabled students.