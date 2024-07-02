New tax regime: Transport dept earnings up by Rs 1.6K cr in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With the increase in motor vehicle tax and other charges taking effect from November 9 last year, the transport department’s earnings rose by Rs 1,591 crore from January 1 to June 30 this year compared to the same period the previous year.

According to the Vahan database, the department earned Rs 3653.65 crore from January to June last year, which increased to Rs 5,244 crore this year. The earnings include revenues from motor vehicles tax, fee for registration, permit and issuance and renewal of fitness certificate and other charges.

A total of 9.14 lakh vehicles were registered last year, while 10.16 lakh vehicles were registered at RTOs this year.

Official data revealed that a total of 1.56 lakh vehicles were registered in June, with the highest number of registrations occurring in January at 1.96 lakh. February saw 1.85 lakh registrations, March had 1.65 lakh, April 1.6 lakh, and May had 1.55 lakh.

At 1.59 lakh, the number of vehicles registered in June this year was relatively lower compared to the that registered in June last year.

Under the revised tax structure, motorcycles valued at Rs 1 lakh and above are subject to a road tax of 12% and two-wheelers priced below Rs 1 lakh are taxed at a rate of 10%.

Similarly, cars priced between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh are now subject to a 20% road tax, while cars priced below `10 lakh are taxed at 13%. The quarterly and annual taxes for trucks and other commercial vehicles have also been increased.