Officials summoned over Palani temple squatters

MADURAI: Noting that the authorities had not taken steps to remove encroachments from the girivalam path around the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district collector and Palani tahsildar to appear before the court on July 2.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar was hearing a contempt petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, complaining about the non-compliance of an earlier order passed by the court, about the removal of encroachments around girivalam path.

A report filed by the joint commissioner/executive officer of the temple stated that it had obtained the permission of HR&CE Department commissioner to provide land to the 138 encroachers. The encroachers are attempting to delay the process by claiming pattas for the lands, the report stated. Moreover, the encroachments by Pulipani Ashram on the girivalam path are yet to be removed. The ashram’s officials also prevented an attempt to survey the lands.

Taking note of the report, the court observed that the authorities should have taken necessary action to remove encroachments by issuing short notice to the encroachers. Therefore, it is clear that the authorities did not comply with the earlier directions of the court, the court observed and directed Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi and Palani tahsildar to appear before the court during the next hearing on July 2.