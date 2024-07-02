Protests against newly introduced criminal laws in Madurai

MADURAI: After the union government introduced three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — members of CPML staged a protest seeking to bring back the old laws, in front of the Thiruvalluvar statue near the collectorate here on Monday.

Stating that the new criminal laws are antithetical to the Constitution, they urged the authorities to bring back the scrapped laws.

They also demanded the union government to cancel NEET, and sought an additional Rs2.5 lakh crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

They also condemned the state government for failing to prevent the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, and demanded the state government to declare prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, members of the Madurai District Lawyers’ Association staged a protest against the newly-introduced laws, while another section of lawyers raised slogans in favour of the new laws, leading to a scuffle between the two groups. Police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

Members of the Madurai District Lawyers Association continued their protest till evening.