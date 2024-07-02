SEP wants new regulatory body for deemed varsities in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State Education Policy (SEP) focuses strongly on controlling the privatisation and commercialisation of higher education and has recommended the state government several measures to the effect.

Contrary to the National Education Policy (NEP) which provides private and public educational institutions equal footing, the SEP recommends the state government to take strict measures to control and streamline private higher educational institutions (HEIs). The SEP is also against any form of entrance tests for admissions into higher education courses, and bats for class 11 and 12 board exams marks to be made the basis for enrolment.

The SEP has also proposed that a regulatory body for ‘deemed to be universities’ should be put in place. It should have the power to regulate the admission procedure, including the admission of a fixed percentage of the total intake of students from Tamil Nadu, fee structure that may be determined by the fee committee, emolument structures for teaching and non-teaching staff as decided by the state. Importantly, it has recommended that deemed to be universities should also be made to adopt the reservation policy of the state.

Government participation in higher education is less compared to private participation, the SEP notes. As such, to stop privatisation and commercialisation of higher education, the government should invest more and establish new comprehensive institutions throughout TN, it adds.

The SEP has said that complete autonomy shall not be granted to institutions on administrative and financial matters until they attain a reasonable level of integrity, attitude, maturity and capacity.