Two brothers hacked to death in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Two brothers were hacked to death in Kalaiyarkoil on Sunday night in Sivaganga district, allegedly due to previous enmity. The deceased were identified as A Jayasurya (23) and A Subash (23) of Natchikulam in Madurai district.

Police said Jayasurya and Subash own jallikattu bulls and their bulls participated in a manjuvirattu event in Panangudi of Sivaganga district on June 22. A history sheeter, M Mathan (20) from Pudupatti village and his friends tamed the brothers’ bull. A rift widened between the two groups, and on Sunday, a gang headed by Mathan hacked Jayasurya and Subash to death.

The bodies were shifted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The Kalaiyarkoil police formed special teams to nab the absconding accused.