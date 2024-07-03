AIADMK ex-minister MR Vijayabaskar booked in land fraud, kidnap case

KARUR: Former minister in the AIADMK cabinet MR Vijayabaskar has been booked by the Vangal police for land fraud and kidnapping.

The police that registered the case on June 22 have invoked various IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 294(b) (obscene act and utters obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (ii) (threatening to cause death) against the minister.

The complaint, filed by M Prakash of Vangal Kuppuchipalayam in the district, claimed that he had befriended Vijayabaskar through his brother Sekar and entered into a business partnership with him for several years. Prakash claimed he had lent Rs 10 crore to Sekar and Vijayabaskar with the hope that he would get Rs 15 lakh in interest. However, since June 2023, the duo allegedly failed to pay the interest.

He said when he demanded Vijayabaskar to repay the amount, the latter refused and called him names. Later, Vijayabaskar allegedly took Prakash to his Uthami Ponnusami Marriage Hall in Karur and coerced him to transfer 22 acres of land in Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti, worth `100 crore, in the names of four individuals he specified. Prakash claimed when he refused, Vijayabaskar and his associates assaulted him causing injuries.

The complainant also said while he was undergoing treatment, Vijayabaskar and his associates threatened his wife and fraudulently transferred the 22-acre land to D Raghu of Kancheepuram, M Siddarthan of Erode, N Marappan and S Selvaraj of Karur using forged documents.

Earlier, Vijayabaskar’s anticipatory bail plea in a land fraud case filed by the city police was denied by the court. The city police had registered a case against seven persons, based on a complaint lodged by the Mela Karur sub-registrar in connection with the land fraud case. The case was then transferred to CB-CID. Since then, the former minister has reportedly been absconding.

Meanwhile, Vijayabaskar again filed a plea before the district sessions court for anticipatory bail on Tuesday. The court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday