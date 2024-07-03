Artefacts in TN's Perumbalai excavation site reveal an Iron Age story

CHENNAI: Archaeologists who studied the excavations undertaken at Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district have concluded that the shapes and size of pottery unearthed at the site undoubtedly belongs to the Iron Age. According to the accelerator mass spectrometry (AMS) dates, the lowermost level of the site is dated back to the sixth century BCE.

This has been pointed out in the report - Excavations at Perumbalai 2022 - by S Paranthaman and R Venkata Guru Prasanna, published by the Tamil Nadu archaeology department. Chief Minister MK Stalin had released this report recently.

Perumablai is a small village situated on the banks of Nagavathi (ancient Palar) river. The report says the remains of pottery and other artefacts found at the ancient village shed light on the social, cultural, artistic, economic, and educational routines of the people.

“The potteries unearthed from the site at various stratum demonstrate the proper chronological sequences of pottery assemblage. The pottery occurring from the lowermost level is very thin and the fine BRW and black ware are more dominating types. The clay used for making the potteries was fine and well-levigated clay. Undoubtedly, from the shapes and size of the pottery, it belongs to the Iron Age,” the report states.