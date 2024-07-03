Dictatorship in TN, oppn voices being suppressed, alleges Tamilisai Soundararajan

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: The DMK government is preventing opposition parties from expressing their views in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday. She visited various places in the southern districts of the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons in Tirunelveli, she faulted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘immature’ speech in the parliament. “The opposition parties are allowed to speak in the parliament but are not being allowed to speak in the state legislative assembly. The DMK government is arresting BJP cadre protesting the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. There is a dictatorship in the state,” she said.

Soundararaj further stated that the union government did not receive any request from the Tamil Nadu government against the naming of the three criminal laws in Hindi, and also sought a CBI inquiry into the death of Congress leader Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

“The state government should take over the Manjolai tea estate and continue to provide jobs to the tea estate workers,” she added.

Addressing the media at Thoothukudi airport, Tamilisai said that there could have been a healthy debate in the parliament had the Tamils voted for a BJP MP. Strongly condemning Rahul Gandhi for portraying Hindus as violent, she said, "The 40 MPs, including the one from Pondicherry, are tightlipped on this subject, even though they garnered Hindu votes. They serve no purpose for Tamil Nadu, except making noises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to challenge them."

She also condemned Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who was vociferous against alcohol when in opposition, but had not even visited Kallakurichi where more than 65 people died following hooch tragedy.

When asked about TN BJP chief K Annamalai, she refused to comment.