Gang from Maharashtra held for robbing TN bizman on train

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur railway police on Tuesday busted a gang of six from Maharashtra for robbing a gold dealer on board Kurla Express.

Gold bars worth Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 10 lakh cash were stolen.

The accused were identified as T Swapani Chavan (22), K Vijay Kundailk Jangale (20), B Amar Bharat (20), S Anikith Sabhash Mane (23), V Chaitanya Vijay Shinde (20), M Gaurav Maruti (19), all natives of Solapur, Maharashtra.

Police said L Subhash (40), a resident of Coimbatore and gold dealer was returning home from Bengaluru by train on June 16. When the train was departing the Tiruppur station around 5.30 am, the gang of four robbed Subhash’s bag and fled. Four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Police added, “The special team gathered around 300 CCTV camera footage from various places including railway stations and bus stands around Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. We also tapped many phone calls and arrested the accused through this.”

An official added, “The gang tracked Subhash for a long time in Coimbatore and based on that they followed him and robbed him. Stolen gold bars, Rs 8.46 lakh cash, and a mobile phone were seized.”