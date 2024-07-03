Government CNG bus goes up in flames in Chennai

CHENNAI: An MTC bus that was recently converted to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) instead of diesel for a pilot study went up in flames on Tuesday. There were 10 commuters on board but no one was injured. The bus was completely destroyed by the fire.

The incident occurred around 2pm when the Kelambakkam-bound bus from Broadway (102 cut) was moving on LB Road in Adyar. The driver halted the vehicle about 200 metres before the Adyar bus stop after noticing smoke emanating from the gearbox.

He immediately alerted and evacuated the commuters. Within minutes, the gearbox and fuel tank caught fire, and the whole bus was ablaze. Fire services personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire. As a precaution, police evacuated staff from nearby commercial establishments on LB Road.

Officials said the bus, a BS IV-type one with old body, was renovated recently and converted to run on CNG for the pilot study. The CNG kit conversion was carried out by Chennai Gas Station Company with support from Torrent Gas Private Limited.

The bus has been in operation since July 27. Alby John Varghese, Managing Director of MTC, told TNIE, “The cause of the accident is being investigated by the technical team of MTC as well as the private company.”