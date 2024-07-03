Her-story: In a first, tribal girl secures seat in NIT-Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: It has taken 60 years for a tribal student to secure a seat at the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchy. M Rohini (18) from Pachamalai Hills has created history by becoming the first tribal girl from the district to get admitted into an Institute of national Importance, as per to Tribal Welfare officials.

Rohini, who secured 73.8% marks in the JEE Mains and topped the state among the 29 tribal schools said, “I can’t forget my teachers’ hard work in the past two years. They encouraged me to appear for all exams. I have always wanted to be an engineer, and now I will study at NIT-T. I will try my best to help students from my school to achieve the same.”

Hoping to build a future for their children, Rohini’s parents, both construction workers, migrated to Kerala.

Rohini appeared for all exams, including NEET, CLAT and JEE. She scored 73.8% and through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, she got a place in NIT-T for Chemical Engineering.