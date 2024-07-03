Man takes Rottweiler to Tasmac bar in Tiruppur, dog bites tipplers as strays upset it

TIRUPPUR: The city municipal corporation officials started investigating an incident where two people were allegedly bittenby a Rottweiler outside a Tasmac bar on Monday. Later, the corporation officials took the dog to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre.

The victims have been identified as D Ravi (49), a resident of SV colony, and Lakshmanan (37).

Sources said, “A person residing near Kongu main road visits the Tasmac shop regularly allegedly with his pet Rottweiler. On Monday he had tied the dog to a pole outside the bar. When some stray dogs gathered there and started barking at it, the dog allegedly broke loose from the chain and bit Ravi and Lakshmanan who were drinking there.”

Ravi told TNIE, “I am a daily wage worker who works at Kongu Main Road. As I was tired, I went to the Tasmac outlet on Monday afternoon for some liquor. At that time, the doors of the bar were locked and I saw chaos on the road and people running to safety. By the time, I tried figuring out what was happening, the dog ran to me and bit me on my thigh. Later, people saved me by throwing stones at the dog and chasing it.”

He added, “Another person was also bitten. Locals rescued us and sent us to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. After treatment, I returned home on Monday. However, the other person took his injection and left immediately.”

M Pichai, corporation sanitary inspector said, “As soon as I was informed about what happened, I went there. The dog-capturing team rescued the dog and took it to the ABC centre. The dog is being treated there.”

M Latha, ward councillor, said, “The duo were immediately taken to hospital. The residents say the dog allegedly belonged to Karthi, a resident of Kongu Main Road.”

Tiruppur north police said, “None of the victims filed a complaint regarding this incident and action can be taken only if a complaint is filed.”

Health Officer K Gowri Saravanan said, “Various guidelines for domestic pet owners are already provided and they should follow them. Otherwise, action will be taken against them. The matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against the responsible person.”