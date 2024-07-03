Mom, paramour held for torturing 10-year-old son in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A woman and her paramour were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly physically assaulting the former's 10-year-old son, including making him kneel on rock salt, if he did not perform well in his academics. Those accused persons were identified as M Muthulakshmi and Selvakumar.



Sources said, after Muthulakshmi and her husband Muniyasamy started living separately years ago, their son moved in with the mother. Two years ago, Muthulakshmi got into an extramarital relationship with Selvakumar, and they started living together near Vembakottai. The boy was later sent to an orphanage-cum-residential school in the region. Four months ago, Muthulakshmi and her paramour relocated to Virudhunagar, and brought the boy to their house two weeks ago. He was admitted to a middle school. Sources added, Muthulakshmi and Selvakumar would hit the class six student with a bamboo stick if he did not perform well in his studies. The boy suffered severe injuries on his hand, leg, and thighs. The child was also made to kneel on rock salt, said sources.



The matter came to light after the child reported the torture to the nearby Virudhunagar West police station on Monday. Subsequently, officials from the child welfare office in Virudhunagar inquired with the boy, who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Both Muthulakshmi and Selvakumar were booked under sections 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 75 Juvenile Justice Act.